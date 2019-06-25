Carol "Pat" Wood Whiddon, 69, of Shelbyville died Sunday, June 23, 2019 in Louisville.
She was a member of Elmburg Baptist Church and was a former member of Highland Baptist Church. She was retired from Kentucky State Government. She loved spending time with her grandchildren. She enjoyed crocheting, reading, traveling and cooking.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Michael Whiddon; and her parents, Arvin "Shorty" and Catherine Rucker Wood.
She is survived by her daughter, Michelle Ingram (Todd), Mt. Eden; her son, Michael "Mikie" Whiddon (Paula), Shelbyville; her grandchildren, Brandon Warford (Katie); Cameron Warford; Garrett Whiddon; Jarrett Whiddon; her great grandchild, Laine Warford, all of Shelbyville; her brothers, Bobby Wood (Shirley), Shelbyville; Ricky Wood (Karen), Grayson County; her sister, Barbara Adams, Shelbyville; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be 1:00 P.M. Thursday, June 27, 2019 at the Shannon Funeral Home with Rev. Bill George officiating. Visitation will be 2-8 P.M. Wednesday, June 26th at the funeral home. Burial will be in Bagdad Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to , Kaden Tower, 6100 Dutchmans Lane, Suite 401, Louisville, KY 40205.
Published in The Sentinel-News from June 25 to June 26, 2019