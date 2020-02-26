Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carole Spath. View Sign Service Information Ratterman Funeral Home 12900 Shelbyville Road Louisville , KY 40243 (502)-244-3305 Visitation 2:00 PM - 8:00 PM Ratterman Funeral Home 12900 Shelbyville Road Louisville , KY 40243 View Map Funeral Mass 12:00 PM St. Martin of Tours Catholic Church 639 S. Shelby Street View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Carole Ann Spath, 78, of Simpsonville, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, February 23, 2020.



She was born December 17, 1941 in Louisville to William Banes Keown and Ethel Wayne Keown.



Carole was a 1959 graduate of Loretto High School and received her Associate's Degree in Business from Bellarmine College. Carole became the vice president of Human Resources for First National Bank, now known as PNC Bank before retiring in 2011. She was a member and past president of the Knights of Columbus Ladies Auxiliary #2761 in Louisville and the KY Bankers Association. Carole was an avid reader, a proud U of L fan and most recently became a fan of NASCAR.



Carole met the love of her life, Herman E. "Bud" Spath. In 1961 they were united in marriage in Louisville, and have had a life of friendship and love for over 58 years.



In addition to her parents, she is also preceded in death by a brother, Bob Keown and four great-grandchildren.



Carole is survived by her devoted husband, Bud; sons, Steve (Nancy) and Danny (Missy); brother, Wayne Thomas Keown (Kitty); 11 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.



Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 12 p.m. Friday, February 28, 2020 at St. Martin of Tours Catholic Church, 639 S. Shelby Street followed by interment in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2-8 p.m. Thursday, February 27, 2020 at Ratterman Funeral Home, 12900 Shelbyville Road, East Louisville.



Memorial gifts in the form of contributions may be made to Right to Life Louisville.

