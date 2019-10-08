Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carolyn Carlson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Carolyn A Carlson, 57, of Shelbyville, Kentucky, died Saturday October 5, 2019 in Louisville, KY.



Carolyn attended Luckey High Catholic school, and graduated from Manhattan High School, Manhattan, Kansas. She received a Bachelor's degree in Business from Washburn University in Topeka. After college she served as a Lieutenant in the US Air Force, stationed at Ramstein Air Base, Germany. There she met and married her husband, Mike. Carolyn loved being a mother and serving in the church. Her favorite jobs were teaching grade school and volunteering as a peer counselor at A Loving Choice Pregnancy Resource Center in Shelbyville.



She was preceded in death by her father, Gilbert Kemnitz.



She is survived by her husband of 32 years, Michael Carlson, Shelbyville KY, her son Matthew Carlson (Stephanie) and grandson Leroy Carlson, Lincoln NE, her daughter Nicole Carlson (Wence) of Bardstown KY, and her mother Dolores Kemnitz of Manhattan KS.



Funeral services will be held at 10:30am, Saturday October 12, 2019 at St Joseph's Catholic church in Flush Kansas. Father Mike Peterson will officiate. Burial will be at the St Joseph cemetery. A memorial service for Shelbyville family and friends will be held at a later date.



Expressions of sympathy can me made to A Loving Choice Pregnancy Resource Center, 711 Henry Clay Street, Shelbyville, KY 40065.

