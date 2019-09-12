Carolyn Ann Cravens, 64, of Simpsonville died Wednesday, September 11, 2019 in Louisville.
She was a member of Central Shelby Church of Christ in Shelbyville. She was retired from OVEC. She loved to bake and cook and was an avid flower gardener.
She is survived by her husband of 49 years, C.W. "Bill" Cravens, of Simpsonville; her sons, Billy Cravens (Shelley), of Louisville; Michael Cravens of Simpsonville; Bobby Cravens of Southville; David Cravens (Ashley) of Lawrenceburg; her grandchildren, Daniel Cravens, Dawson Cravens, Hannah Cravens, Jacob and Ashley Snow; her sister, Suerine Montgomery, New Castle; and brother James Hahn (Mary Ann), Palmyra, IN.
Funeral services will be 10:00 A.M. Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at the Shannon Funeral Home with Mike Noble officiating. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery at Todds Point.
Visitation will be 2-8 P.M. Monday, September 16th at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to WHAS Crusade for Children, 520 West Chestnut Street, Louisville, KY 40202.
Published in The Sentinel-News from Sept. 12 to Sept. 13, 2019