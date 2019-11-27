Carroll Chase Shannon, 34, passed away on Monday, November 25, 2019 due to motor vehicle accident in Shelbyville. He was a native of Shelby County and had been employed as a production associate at Martinrea. He loved spending time rabbit hunting, fishing and working on cars but mostly, he loved his family, especially spending time with his three children.
He is survived by his wife of 15 years, Ashley Shannon of Smithfield; his children, Carroll Chase "CJ" Shannon, Kyleigh Jean Shannon, and Payton Rebecca Shannon, all of Smithfield; his parents, Mark and Lisa Shannon of Shelbyville; his brother, Brett Shannon (Elizabeth) of Bagdad; his niece, Destiny Marie Kendall of Indianapolis; and his father-in-law, Robert Rowlett and mother-in-law, Shannon Aldridge, both of Deputy, IN.
Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Friday, November 29, 2019 at the Shelby Christian Church. Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m. Saturday, November 30, 2019 at the Shelby Christian Church with Bro. Dave Hamlin officiating. Burial will be in the Grove Hill Cemetery.
Published in The Sentinel-News from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2019