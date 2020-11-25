Catherine Jane Watts McKinley, 87, of Waddy, Kentucky passed away at U of L Hospital in Louisville on November 24, 2020.

Catherine was a member of Buffalo Lick Baptist Church. She was retired from the Department of Human Resources of Kentucky. She had yard sales for over 25 years and she loved meeting people.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 69 years, Ira "Bud" McKinley; her parents, J. B. & Minnie Hawkins Watts; her brother, Raymond B. Watts; and her brother in law, Daril Spinks.

She is survived by her daughter, Judy Smith Thomas (Russell) of Shelbyville; her sons, R. T. McKinley of Mt. Sterling; Jerry McKinley (Candora) of Shelbyville; her grandsons, William "Billy" Bohannon of Louisville; Benton "Benji" Bohannon (Veronica) of Waddy; Christopher "Brad" Bohannon of Simpsonville; Jefferson "Jeff" Davis of Simpsonville; her step grandsons; Russell "Russ" Thomas (Katie) and Jonathan "Jon" Thomas, both of Lexington; her granddaughters, Catherine Mason Atchison (Justin) of Pleasureville; Elizabeth Ann Nichols (Kyle) of Shelbyville; her grandsons, Lance McKinley (Lisa) of Mt. Sterling; Wade McKinley (Dallas) of LaGrange; her granddaughter, Dominque Hullette (Derek) of Waddy; her step grandchildren, Lacy and Jordan Fannin of Olive Hill; her great grandchildren, Rusty Thomas and Olivia Thomas of Lexington; Trinity Bohannon and Thomas Bohannon of Waddy; Aubrie Davis of Louisville; Mason King and Ruby Atchison of Pleasureville; Reese and Rosie Nichols of Shelbyville; Katie McKinley, Gabe McKinley, Andrew McKinley of Mt.Sterling; Jake McKinley, Maddie McKinley; Reese McKinley, Ava McKinley of LaGrange; Dirk and Cecilia Hullette of Waddy.

Due to new COVID 19 requirements funeral services will be private. Burial will be in Mt. Vernon Church Cemetery.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to Mt. Vernon Baptist Church Cemetery or Mt. Vernon Baptist Church.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store