SHELBYVILLE- Catherine N. Neal, 95, of Shelbyville, died Wednesday, the 20th day of November, 2019, at Crestview Center. A native of Shelby County, she was the daughter of the late Wesley Perrin and Mary Jane Ebersbaker Newton, and the widow of Melvin Harrod and of S. J. Neal. She is member of the Indian Fork Baptist Church, she was formerly active in the W.M.U., and a former G. A. leader. She was a retired employee of the Commonwealth of Kentucky. A member and past president of both Shelby County Homemakers and Henry County Homemakers, her memberships also once included the Christian Women's Fellowship. She will always be remembered by her family and friends as a fantastic cook.
Her survivors include her daughter, Diane H. Goode and her husband, Charles of Prospect; her stepson, Mike Neal and his wife, Cheryl, of Frankfort; her stepdaughter, Pat White and her husband, John, of Shelbyville; her granddaughters, Amy Jarboe and Emily Goode; her step-grandchildren, Anisa Rogers, John White III, Matthew Neal, Rachel Taylor, and Angela McCorkle; her great-grandchildren, Rebecca Jarboe, Elizabeth Jarboe, and Charles Wesley Jarboe; and several step great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be conducted at 11:00 A.M., Saturday, the 23rd day of November, 2019, at the Hall-Taylor Funeral Home of Shelbyville, with the Reverend Josh Rucker officiating. Interment will be in the Bagdad Cemetery in Bagdad, Kentucky. Visitation will be from 4:00 P.M., until 8:00 P.M., Friday, 22 November 2019, at the Hall-Taylor Funeral Home of Shelbyville, and expressions of sympathy take the form of contributions to Indian Fork Baptist Church 6608 Bagdad Road, Bagdad Kentucky 40003. Arrangements are entrusted to the Hall-Taylor Funeral Home of Shelbyville and online condolences may be expressed at www.halltaylorfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Sentinel-News from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2019