Catherine Bohannon Wood, age 86, was born Dec.29, 1932 and departed Jun. 23, 2019.



She was born to Luther and Willie Belle Bohannon, raised by Luther and Lola Bohannon after Willie Belle passed and predeceased by siblings, Leon and Gerald.



She was a member of and the retired financial secretary for Highview Baptist Church.



She leaves behind her loving husband of 66 years, Clinton Wood; beloved children, Stephen Wood (Cindy), and Beverly Engle (John); cherished grandchildren, Brad Wood (Kinzie), Lauren Engle, Bryan Wood (Rachel) and Dustin Engle (Kate); great-grandchildren that she adored, Jax, Hunter, Hayden, Corbin and Lawson; siblings, Ronald, Julian, Leland, Shirley and Barbara; and special cousin, Norma.



Her family thanks all the great caregivers at Norton Brownsboro Hospital and Franciscan Healthcare - especially Ashley, Jordan and Abraham.



When God took her back, He said, "Hallelujah! You're home!"



Her funeral is 1pm Wednesday at Fern Creek Funeral Home, 5406 Bardstown Road with entombment in Resthaven Mausoleum. Visitation is after 10am Wednesday until the time of the service.



In lieu of flowers, feel free to donate to her favorite charity, WHAS Crusade for Children or her church, Highview Baptist.

