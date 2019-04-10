Charity Grace Arnold, 11, died April 4, 2019 at Jewish Hospital Shelbyville.
Preceding her in death were her great-grandparents, Carol Ferguson, Martha Reigle and Doris Reigle.
She is survived by her parents, Emily Meagan Reigle of Shelbyville and Paul Douglas "P.J." Arnold, Jr. of Lockport; her maternal grandparents, Genny Reigle of Eminence and Scott Reigle of Smithfield; her paternal grandparents, Darrell and Anita Arnold of Lockport; her great-grandfathers, Arnold Roy (Robin) Ferguson of Campbellsburg and Clarence Reigle of Lockhaven, Penn.
Funeral services were April 9, 2019 at Webb Funeral Home. Pastor Arville Duncan officiated. Cremation followed the services. The cremated remains will be privately interred at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please donate a new toy to Home of the Innocents or Kosair Charities in memory of Charity.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Webb Funeral Home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.webbfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Sentinel-News on Apr. 10, 2019