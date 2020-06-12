Charles Edington Sr.
SHELBYVILLE- Charles Stanley Edington, Sr., 77, of Shelbyville, died on Sunday, the June 7, 2020, at his residence.

Born in Shelby County, he was the son of the late Clyde Underwood and Della Fay Sallee Edington.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Betty Lynn Edington, and his sister, Helen Brown.

He is survived by his wife of more than 48 years, Barbara Edington of Shelbyville; his children, Marcia Yvonne Trapp (Shane), of Taylorsville, Charles Edington, Jr. (Vickie), Robert Eugene Edington, Brigette Stark (David), and Michael Eugene Edington (Carrie), all of Shelbyville; brother, David Michael Edington of Waddy; and sisters, Shirley Watson of Frankfort, Margaret Tracey of Waddy, Debbie Guarnieri of Frankfort, and Sandy Hatter of Bagdad.

Graveside services will be at 11 a.m., Saturday, the June 13, 2020, at the Bagdad Cemetery in Bagdad with the Reverend Dr. Maurice Hollingsworth officiating. Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m., Friday, June 12, 2020, at Hall-Taylor Funeral Home of Shelbyville. Social distancing will be required and the wearing of masks is recommended and strongly encouraged.

Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to The Kentucky Humane Society, 1000 Lyndon Lane, Suite B, Louisville Kentucky 40222.

Arrangements are under the direction of Hall-Taylor Funeral Home of Shelbyville and online condolences may be expressed at www.halltaylorfuneralhomes.com.

Published in The Sentinel-News on Jun. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
13
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Bagdad Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Hall-Taylor Funeral Home
1185 Main Street
Shelbyville, KY 40065
502-633-1655
June 8, 2020
Truly sorry for your loss. I keep you all in my thoughts and prayers.
Cheryl Edington
