Charles "Chuck" Graeter IV
1954 - 2020
Charles "Chuck" Urban Graeter IV, age 66, died Wednesday, September 16, 2020.
"Chuck" was born to Charles Graeter III and Wanda (Fife) Graeter in Louisville on September 16, 1954. He spent most of his adult life living in Port Richey, Florida, only recently returning to live in Louisville.
Chuck enjoyed spending time with family, fishing, collecting things, good conversation, world events, and politics.Chuck will be remembered for his kindness, sincerity, and love of family. He will be missed by all of those who had a chance to know and be around him.
Chuck is preceded in death by a son, Charles Urban Graeter V, and by his parents, Charles Graeter III and Wanda (Fife) Graeter.
Chuck leaves behind a son, Jeffrey S. Graeter, siblings Darla Myers (Mike), Terry Sue Potts (Jay), Kenneth T. Graeter (Mary), Glenda Fay Green (Joe), Eric Graeter (Kathy). Also surviving are 11 nieces and nephews and nine great nieces and nephews as well as a close cousin, Frank Fife.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, September 21, 2020 at the Shannon Funeral Home in Shelbyville, Kentucky. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until time of service at the funeral home. Burial to follow at Cave Hill Cemetery

Published in The Sentinel-News from Sep. 17 to Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
21
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Shannon Funeral Service - Shelbyville
SEP
21
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Shannon Funeral Service - Shelbyville
Funeral services provided by
Shannon Funeral Service - Shelbyville
1124 Main St.
Shelbyville, KY 40065
502-633-1266
