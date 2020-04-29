Charles Edward Hawkins, 58, of Louisville, Kentucky passed away on Saturday, April 18th, 2020.
Charles is preceded in death by his parents William A. and Dorothy Hawkins. His brothers William and Kenneth Ware and William A Hawkins.
He is survived by sisters Janet Hawkins and Mary Cochran. His brother Ford Hawkins. His two children, Josh Hawkins and Tiffany Hawkins. As well as 4 grandchildren.
A gathering for family and friends will be held at a later date to celebrate Charles' life.
Published in The Sentinel-News on Apr. 29, 2020