Charles Ingram 80, of Shelbyville passed away Friday August 30, 2019 in Shelbyville.
He drove a water truck for years filling cisterns in the Shelby County area. He loved his cigars and always had one in his mouth.
He was preceded in death by his sons, Charles "Chuck" Elbert Ingram, Jr. and Michael Ingram.
He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Virginia Ingram of Shelbyville; his sons, Ronnie Jones (Amanda), Louisville, KY, Donnie Jones, Shelbyville, Bobby Jones (Kelly), Bardstown, KY, and Brad Jones (Rob), Henryville, IN; his daughters, Mary Jo Bruner, Shelbyville, KY, Debbie Mills, Shelbyville, KY, Donna Jo Cochran (Kevin), Louisville, KY; seven grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren; his sister, Jo Ann Thornsberry (Jim) , Louisville, KY; his brother, Donnie Ingram, Taylorsville, KY.
Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. Thursday September 5, 2019 at the Shannon Funeral Home with Rev. Robert Williams officiating. Burial will follow in the Grove Hill Cemetery in Shelbyville.
Visitation will be on Wednesday September 4, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. â€" 8:00 p.m. at the Shannon Funeral Home, Shelbyville.
Published in The Sentinel-News from Sept. 3 to Sept. 4, 2019