Charles R. Jones, 74, of Louisville, died Monday, March 30, 2020 in Louisville.

He was a native of Shelbyville.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Oscar and Mattie Jones; brothers, Jack, Jerry, Billie Earl, and Lonnie Jones; and sisters, Ruby Hedges, Dottie Anderson, and Martha Kendall.

He is survived by his wife of over 50 years, Wanda S. Jones of Louisville; sons, Timothy Jones (Melissa) and Dwayne Jones (Heidi) both of Jeffersonville, Ind.; daughters, Sheila Hall of Louisville and Melissa Darst (Roy) of Lebanon; brother, Larry Jones (Rose) of Shelbyville; and sisters, Joyce Rich (Bob) of Louisville and Juanita Hedges of Vine Grove.

Funeral services will be private. Shannon Funeral Service is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Sentinel-News on Apr. 3, 2020
