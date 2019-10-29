Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles Marshall. View Sign Service Information Webb Funeral Home - Shelbyville 1144 W. Main Shelbyville , KY 40065 (502)-633-3750 Visitation 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM Clay Street Baptist Church Funeral 1:00 PM Clay Street Baptist Church Send Flowers Obituary

Charles B. Marshall, 80, Shelbyville, died Monday, October 28, 2019 at Jewish Hospital Louisville following an illness. A native of Shelbyville, he was the son of the late Willie Lee Miller and Abe Marshall, Sr. He graduated from Simmons Bible College with a Bachelor's in Theology. He was licensed into the ministry in December 1968 at New Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Waddy. He was later ordained into the ministry in July 1984. He served as assistant pastor at both New Mt. Zion Baptist Church and at Pleasantview Baptist Church for many years. He returned to his home church, First Baptist Church in Simpsonville, were he served as associate pastor until his health precluded further service. He was retired from Phillip Morris USA following 31 years of service and worked part-time in security at Purnell Sausage Company for 11 years. In his leisure time, he enjoyed fishing and hunting as a young man. He loved his family.



In addition to his parents, six siblings, Abe Marshall, Jr., William Marshall, Mary Willie Marshall, Doris Jean Dunlop, Annabelle Stone and Vivian White, preceded him in death.



Survivors include his loving wife of 57 years, Barbara Lane Todd Marshall; four children, Charlotte Moore, Belinda Stone, Charles Ray Marshall (Tonya) and Stacey Hinkle (Jeffrey); two sisters, Delores Mitchell and Linda Marshall; one brother, Jerry Marshall, Sr.; two brothers-in-law, William White, Sr. and John Harris; 19 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.



Funeral services will be at 1 p.m., Saturday, November 2, 2019 at Clay Street Baptist Church with visitation 5-8 p.m. Friday at the church. Rev. Dr. Kilen Gray will deliver the eulogy. Burial will follow at Grove Hill Cemetery.



Arrangements have been entrusted to Webb Funeral Home. Online condolences may be expressed at

Charles B. Marshall, 80, Shelbyville, died Monday, October 28, 2019 at Jewish Hospital Louisville following an illness. A native of Shelbyville, he was the son of the late Willie Lee Miller and Abe Marshall, Sr. He graduated from Simmons Bible College with a Bachelor's in Theology. He was licensed into the ministry in December 1968 at New Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Waddy. He was later ordained into the ministry in July 1984. He served as assistant pastor at both New Mt. Zion Baptist Church and at Pleasantview Baptist Church for many years. He returned to his home church, First Baptist Church in Simpsonville, were he served as associate pastor until his health precluded further service. He was retired from Phillip Morris USA following 31 years of service and worked part-time in security at Purnell Sausage Company for 11 years. In his leisure time, he enjoyed fishing and hunting as a young man. He loved his family.In addition to his parents, six siblings, Abe Marshall, Jr., William Marshall, Mary Willie Marshall, Doris Jean Dunlop, Annabelle Stone and Vivian White, preceded him in death.Survivors include his loving wife of 57 years, Barbara Lane Todd Marshall; four children, Charlotte Moore, Belinda Stone, Charles Ray Marshall (Tonya) and Stacey Hinkle (Jeffrey); two sisters, Delores Mitchell and Linda Marshall; one brother, Jerry Marshall, Sr.; two brothers-in-law, William White, Sr. and John Harris; 19 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.Funeral services will be at 1 p.m., Saturday, November 2, 2019 at Clay Street Baptist Church with visitation 5-8 p.m. Friday at the church. Rev. Dr. Kilen Gray will deliver the eulogy. Burial will follow at Grove Hill Cemetery.Arrangements have been entrusted to Webb Funeral Home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.webbfuneralhome.com Published in The Sentinel-News from Oct. 29 to Nov. 1, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Sentinel-News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close