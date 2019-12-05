Charles "Charlie Mac" R. McIntosh, 89 of Shelbyville passed away Tuesday December 3, 2019 in Louisville.
He was a member of Shelby Christian Church; a former Regional Deputy Commissioner of Softball. Charlie was a big UK fan and a sports enthusiast.
He was preceded in death by his wife Betty Jane McIntosh.
Survivors include: his sons, David McIntosh, Bruce McIntosh (Cindi), Mike McIntosh, Kevin McIntosh and Phillip McIntosh (Kara) all of Shelbyville, KY; his daughters, Sue Smith (Smitty) of Frankfort, KY and Lenora Palmer of Eminence, KY; 13 grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren; and 10 great great grandchildren; his brothers, Leonard McIntosh of Shelbyville, KY, Nelson McIntosh of Frankfort, KY Gary McIntosh of Oklahoma City, OK; his sisters, Shirley Hightower, Meade, OK, Geraldine Stratton, Finchville, KY and Trish Clifton, of Shelbyville, KY.
Funeral service will be 12:30 p.m. Saturday December 7, 2019 at the Shannon Funeral Home with Bro. Dave Hamlin officiating. Burial will follow in the Grove Hill Cemetery, Shelbyville.
Visitation will be from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Friday December 6, 2019 at Shannon Funeral Home.
Expressions of Sympathy may be made to St. Jude Childrenâ€™s Research Hospital 262 Danny Thomas Place Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in The Sentinel-News from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2019