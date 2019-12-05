Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles McIntosh. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Charles "Charlie Mac" R. McIntosh, 89 of Shelbyville passed away Tuesday December 3, 2019 in Louisville.



He was a member of Shelby Christian Church; a former Regional Deputy Commissioner of Softball. Charlie was a big UK fan and a sports enthusiast.



He was preceded in death by his wife Betty Jane McIntosh.



Survivors include: his sons, David McIntosh, Bruce McIntosh (Cindi), Mike McIntosh, Kevin McIntosh and Phillip McIntosh (Kara) all of Shelbyville, KY; his daughters, Sue Smith (Smitty) of Frankfort, KY and Lenora Palmer of Eminence, KY; 13 grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren; and 10 great great grandchildren; his brothers, Leonard McIntosh of Shelbyville, KY, Nelson McIntosh of Frankfort, KY Gary McIntosh of Oklahoma City, OK; his sisters, Shirley Hightower, Meade, OK, Geraldine Stratton, Finchville, KY and Trish Clifton, of Shelbyville, KY.



Funeral service will be 12:30 p.m. Saturday December 7, 2019 at the Shannon Funeral Home with Bro. Dave Hamlin officiating. Burial will follow in the Grove Hill Cemetery, Shelbyville.



Visitation will be from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Friday December 6, 2019 at Shannon Funeral Home.



Expressions of Sympathy may be made to St. Jude Childrenâ€™s Research Hospital 262 Danny Thomas Place Memphis, TN 38105.

Charles "Charlie Mac" R. McIntosh, 89 of Shelbyville passed away Tuesday December 3, 2019 in Louisville.He was a member of Shelby Christian Church; a former Regional Deputy Commissioner of Softball. Charlie was a big UK fan and a sports enthusiast.He was preceded in death by his wife Betty Jane McIntosh.Survivors include: his sons, David McIntosh, Bruce McIntosh (Cindi), Mike McIntosh, Kevin McIntosh and Phillip McIntosh (Kara) all of Shelbyville, KY; his daughters, Sue Smith (Smitty) of Frankfort, KY and Lenora Palmer of Eminence, KY; 13 grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren; and 10 great great grandchildren; his brothers, Leonard McIntosh of Shelbyville, KY, Nelson McIntosh of Frankfort, KY Gary McIntosh of Oklahoma City, OK; his sisters, Shirley Hightower, Meade, OK, Geraldine Stratton, Finchville, KY and Trish Clifton, of Shelbyville, KY.Funeral service will be 12:30 p.m. Saturday December 7, 2019 at the Shannon Funeral Home with Bro. Dave Hamlin officiating. Burial will follow in the Grove Hill Cemetery, Shelbyville.Visitation will be from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Friday December 6, 2019 at Shannon Funeral Home.Expressions of Sympathy may be made to St. Jude Childrenâ€™s Research Hospital 262 Danny Thomas Place Memphis, TN 38105. Published in The Sentinel-News from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Sentinel-News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close