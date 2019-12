Charles "Charlie Mac" R. McIntosh, 89 of Shelbyville passed away Tuesday December 3, 2019 in Louisville.He was a member of Shelby Christian Church; a former Regional Deputy Commissioner of Softball. Charlie was a big UK fan and a sports enthusiast.He was preceded in death by his wife Betty Jane McIntosh.Survivors include: his sons, David McIntosh, Bruce McIntosh (Cindi), Mike McIntosh, Kevin McIntosh and Phillip McIntosh (Kara) all of Shelbyville, KY; his daughters, Sue Smith (Smitty) of Frankfort, KY and Lenora Palmer of Eminence, KY; 13 grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren; and 10 great great grandchildren; his brothers, Leonard McIntosh of Shelbyville, KY, Nelson McIntosh of Frankfort, KY Gary McIntosh of Oklahoma City, OK; his sisters, Shirley Hightower, Meade, OK, Geraldine Stratton, Finchville, KY and Trish Clifton, of Shelbyville, KY.Funeral service will be 12:30 p.m. Saturday December 7, 2019 at the Shannon Funeral Home with Bro. Dave Hamlin officiating. Burial will follow in the Grove Hill Cemetery, Shelbyville.Visitation will be from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Friday December 6, 2019 at Shannon Funeral Home.Expressions of Sympathy may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital 262 Danny Thomas Place Memphis, TN 38105.