Charles Morgan, 53, died Sunday, September 1, 2019 at Norton Hospital following a long illness. A native of Shelbyville, he was the son of the late Tom and Charlotte Hutchison Morgan. He attended Western Kentucky University, where he received an Associate's Degree in Business. He was a retail store manager for several automotive parts companies, including Browning Chevrolet, Advance Auto Parts and Oâ€™Reilly's Auto Parts. He was a devoted member of Shelby Christian Church for 15 years. Early in his career, he restored classic cars. He remained very involved and active in his church, volunteering both at church and at Serenity Center with the Food Bank.



Survivors include his loving wife of 22 years, Rae Lynne Morgan; one daughter, Carlynne Morgan; one son, Dean Moffett and his fiancÃ©e, Erica Boling and one brother, James Ray (Debbie) Morgan, all of Shelbyville; one brother-in-law, Keith (Laura) Jeffries of New Castle; two sisters-in-law, Janet Stinebruner of Louisville and Joy (Tim) Royalty of New Castle and many beloved nieces and nephews.



Cremation has been selected in accordance with his wishes. A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m., Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Shelby Christian Church with visitation at the church 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday and after 2 p.m. on Saturday. Burial of the cremated remains will be private at New Castle Cemetery. A potluck meal will follow the services on Saturday for friends and family at the church.



In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations to assist with medical and funeral expenses. Envelopes will be available at the church.



Published in The Sentinel-News from Sept. 3 to Sept. 4, 2019

