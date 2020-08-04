PLEASUREVILLE – Charles Ray "Popsicle" Rucker, 70, of Pleasureville passed away on the July 30, 2020 at the Hosparus Inpatient Care Center at Norton Hospital.
Born in Louisville, he was the son of the late Robert H. and Eva J. Rucker.
He served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War.
He is survived by his special friends and caretakers, whom he referred to as his sisters, Sharon Baader of Eminence, Beverly Endris of Pleasureville, and Rhonda Martin of Pleasureville.
A memorial graveside services with military honors will be 11 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020 at the Dutch Tract Cemetery in Pleasureville with the Rev. Jerry Anderson officiating.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the Union Baptist Church, in care of Sue Hill, 11135 Castle Highway, Pleasureville 40057.
Arrangements are under the direction of Hall-Taylor Funeral Home of Shelbyville and online condolences may be expressed at www.halltaylorfuneralhomes.com.