SHELBYVILLE- Charles R. Tippett, 84, of Shelbyville, died on Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, at his residence.



Born in Campbellsburg, he was the son of the late Charles Daniel and Lillian Bertha Popp Tippett.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Dorothy Hammond Tippett, and his sisters, Sue Rothenberger, Laura Potter and Allie Tippett.



He is survived by his wife, Betty Thompson Tippett of Shelbyville; his children, Scott Tippett (Becky) of Frankfort, Deron Tippett (Catherine) of Greenwood, Ind., Mark Yates (Brandi) of Lexington, and Becky Phillips (Joe) of Madison, Ind., and his brother, Kenny Tippett of Versailles.



Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m., Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, at Hall-Taylor Funeral Home of Shelbyville with the Rev. Jason Haggard officiating.

