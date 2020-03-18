Cheryl Yvette Abrams Chisholm, 62, Pleasureville, died Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Norton Brownsboro Hospital following a brief illness.
A native of Shelby County, she was the daughter of the late Allene Gilreath Butjeric and Jessie Earl Abrams.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Anthony Scott "Scottie" Abrams and her sister, Kathy Wilkins.
She is survived by her husband of 45 years, Danney Chisholm of Pleasureville; and sons, J. R. Danney Chisholm (Crystle) of Pleasureville, Dustin Chisholm (Jaclyn) of Pendleton, Dack Chisholm (Meredith) of Smithfield and Dain Chisholm (Helen) of Pleasureville.
Cremation has been selected in accordance with her wishes. No services are planned at this time.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Webb Funeral Home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.webbfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Sentinel-News on Mar. 18, 2020