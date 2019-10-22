Cheryl Jones, 62, died Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019 at the Hosparus In-Patient Care Center in Louisville.
She was the daughter of the late Carol and Arthur King Oldin, Jr. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Debbie Mroz.
She is survived by her husband of 40 years, Jim Jones of Shelbyville; sons, Greg Jones (Heather) of New Albany, Ind. and Todd Jones (Erin) of Yorkville, Ill.; brothers, Arthur King Oldin III (Cindi) of Dundee, Ill. and Mark Oldin (Gloria) of Montgomery, Ill..
Cremation has been selected in accordance with her wishes. A Celebration of Life service will be 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019 at Webb Funeral Home. Pastor Rick Shanks will officiate, and Anthony Sieg will deliver the eulogy.
Expressions of sympathy may be made in the form of donations to Samaritan's Purse, www.samaritanspurse.org or P.O. Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607.
Published in The Sentinel-News from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019