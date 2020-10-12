Chester Lee Owen Bruner, 82, of Central, Indiana (Valley City), died Friday, October 9, 2020 at Jewish Hospital in Louisville, Kentucky. He was born February 28, 1938, in Shelby County, Kentucky, to the late Thomas Jefferson and Beatrice Borden Bruner. He was a retired elevator mechanic after 42 years, was a member of God's Church in Corydon, was a Master Mason, participated in numerous missionary trips to the Philippines building churches and spreading God's word, and was a U.S. Navy veteran of the Korean War.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Carolyn Henize Bruner; his sons, Dwayne Bruner and Michael Bruner; his daughter, Sheila Lynn Bruner; his sister, Marva Dunaway; and his brothers, Carl Bruner and Randy Bruner.

Survivors include his wife, Jo Ann Hall Bruner; his daughters, Laura Morris (Steve) of New Middletown, Indiana, Becky Wright (Barry Sr.) of New Albany, Indiana, and Jenny Barbour (Tony) of Owensboro, Kentucky; his son, Mark Ragan (Lisa) of Bloomfield, Kentucky; his step daughter, Stacey Johnson (Sam) of Jasper, Indiana; his step son, Joseph E. Hall (Christina) of Waddy, Kentucky; his grandchildren, Brittany Hibbs, Amber Morris, Desiree Bruner, Jessica Deckard, Chelsey Wright, Allison Wright, Kharris Barbour, Kerri Barbour, Katherine Barbour, Korie Barbour, Maria Johnson, Kristin Hall, Brandon Perez, Jacob Perez, Adam Bruner, Barry Wright, Jr., Steven Johnson, and Joseph A. Hall; and 20 great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, October 15, 2020, at Beanblossom-Cesar Funeral Home in Corydon. Pastor Tim Williams will officiate. Burial will be in Louisville Memorial Gardens West in Louisville.

Visitation will be from 12:00 – 8:00 p.m. Wednesday and after 9:00 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

Pallbearers will be Brandon Perez, Jacob Perez, Barry Wright, Jr., Steve Morris, Tony Barbour, and Steven Johnson. Honorary pallbearers will be Barry Wright, Sr., Ed Ford, Jimmy Wiseman, and Jeremy Hibbs.

