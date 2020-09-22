1/1
Chris Smith
Chris Smith, 58, of Taylorsville, died September 19, 2020 at his residence. He was a native of Mishawaka, IN. He was a drive-shaft maker with the Dana Corporation in Louisville. He was a member of the Simpsonville United Methodist Church. He was a graduate of the Shelby County High School class of 1980 and had attended Eastern Kentucky University. He was a member of the U.A.W. Local #3058 and the Louisville Tour Riders. He loved riding motorcycles and was an avid classic cars enthusiast. His favorite activity was spending time with his granddaughter, Lillian, and his dog, Roxy Dog.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Phillip and Mary Jane Smith. He is survived by his wife of 36 years, Cheryl LeCompte Smith of Taylorsville; his daughter, Laura Marie Smith of Taylorsville; his granddaughter, Lillian Marie Popp of Taylorsville; his brother, David Smith (Chandra) of Chattanooga, TN; his sister, Dr. Kathy Taylor of Shelbyville; and his son-in-law, Josh Popp.
Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m. Friday, September 25, 2020 at the Shannon Funeral Home with Bobby LeCompt officiating. Visitation will be 12:00-8:00 p.m. Thursday, September 24, 2020 at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Cropper Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the WHAS Crusade for Children or the Home of the Innocents.

Published in The Sentinel-News from Sep. 22 to Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
24
Visitation
12:00 - 08:00 PM
Shannon Funeral Service - Shelbyville
SEP
25
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Shannon Funeral Service - Shelbyville
