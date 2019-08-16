SHELBYVILLE- Christine Whisman, 95, died Tuesday, the Aug. 13, 2019, at Masonic Home Shelbyville.
Born in Shelby County, she was the daughter of the late Pete H. and Clara Clark Hardin, and the widow of William Franklin "Billy" Whisman.
She is survived by her daughter, Brenda Smith-Sebree (Jerry), of Shelbyville.
Funeral services will be noon, Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, at Hall-Taylor Funeral Home of Shelbyville with the Reverend Billy Betts officiating.
Published in The Sentinel-News on Aug. 16, 2019