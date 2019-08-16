Christine Whisman

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Christine Whisman.
Service Information
Hall-Taylor Funeral Home
1185 Main Street
Shelbyville, KY
40065
(502)-633-1655
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:45 AM
Hall-Taylor Funeral Home
1185 Main Street
Shelbyville, KY 40065
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
12:00 PM
Hall-Taylor Funeral Home
1185 Main Street
Shelbyville, KY 40065
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

SHELBYVILLE- Christine Whisman, 95, died Tuesday, the Aug. 13, 2019, at Masonic Home Shelbyville.

Born in Shelby County, she was the daughter of the late Pete H. and Clara Clark Hardin, and the widow of William Franklin "Billy" Whisman.

She is survived by her daughter, Brenda Smith-Sebree (Jerry), of Shelbyville.

Funeral services will be noon, Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, at Hall-Taylor Funeral Home of Shelbyville with the Reverend Billy Betts officiating.
Published in The Sentinel-News on Aug. 16, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.