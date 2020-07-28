Chrystal Nethery

Chrystal Roberts Nethery, age 53 of Shelbyville, KY passed away Sunday July 26, 2020 in Shelbyville.
She was a member of Hopewell Baptist Church in Louisville, KY.
She was preceded in death by her father, Billy J. Roberts.
She is survived by her husband of 23 years, Dale Nethery of Shelbyville, KY; her daughter, Jennifer Riney (Matthew) of Louisville, KY; her sons, Trevor Nethery and Adam Nethery both of Shelbyville, KY; a granddaughter, Kristen Riney; her mother, Sandra Lucas of Oldham Co., KY and brothers, Jay Roberts (Barbara) and Richie Roberts (Dawn) both of Oldham Co., KY.
Funeral services will be 7:00 p.m. Thursday July 30, 2020 at Shannon Funeral Home. Visitation will be at the funeral home from 4:00 p.m. on Thursday July 30, 2020 until the funeral hour.
Expressions of Sympathy: American Cancer Society
