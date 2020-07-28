Clara Wilson

SHELBYVILLE- Clara Lee Wilson, 86, of Shelbyville, passed away on Monday, July 20, 2020 at the Norton Women's and Children's Hospital in Louisville.
A native of Shelbyville, she was the daughter of Jeff Wilson and Mary Eliza Shouse.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her two sons, Samuel Field Newton and John William "Piggy" Wilson; brothers, John William Shouse, Sr., Leo Pete Shouse, Clearthur Shouse, Burman Shouse, Jessie Shouse, Jr.; and sister, Mary Johnson.
She is survived by her children, Mary Commodore of Louisville, Orlando Wilson, Sr. of Louisville, Charles Lee Wilson (Linda), of Crestwood, Pearle Tinsley of Shelbyville, and John Dillon of Shelbyville; sisters, Ole Belle Marshall of Shelbyville, and Willie Mae Shouse of Cincinnati.
Funeral services will be private with Rev. Robert Marshall, Rev. Ronald Walker and Sister Kay McAtee officiating.
Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery in Shelbyville. Visitation is noon until 1:45 p.m., on Saturday, July 25 2020, at Hall-Taylor Funeral Home of Shelbyville.
Social distancing will be required and anyone entering the funeral home will be required to wear a mask and submit to a temperature check.
Arrangements are under the direction of Hall-Taylor Funeral Home of Shelbyville and online condolences may be expressed at http://www.halltaylorfuneralhomes.com.