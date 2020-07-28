1/
Clara Wilson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Clara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SHELBYVILLE- Clara Lee Wilson, 86, of Shelbyville, passed away on Monday, July 20, 2020 at the Norton Women's and Children's Hospital in Louisville.
A native of Shelbyville, she was the daughter of Jeff Wilson and Mary Eliza Shouse.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her two sons, Samuel Field Newton and John William "Piggy" Wilson; brothers, John William Shouse, Sr., Leo Pete Shouse, Clearthur Shouse, Burman Shouse, Jessie Shouse, Jr.; and sister, Mary Johnson.
She is survived by her children, Mary Commodore of Louisville, Orlando Wilson, Sr. of Louisville, Charles Lee Wilson (Linda), of Crestwood, Pearle Tinsley of Shelbyville, and John Dillon of Shelbyville; sisters, Ole Belle Marshall of Shelbyville, and Willie Mae Shouse of Cincinnati.
Funeral services will be private with Rev. Robert Marshall, Rev. Ronald Walker and Sister Kay McAtee officiating.
Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery in Shelbyville. Visitation is noon until 1:45 p.m., on Saturday, July 25 2020, at Hall-Taylor Funeral Home of Shelbyville.
Social distancing will be required and anyone entering the funeral home will be required to wear a mask and submit to a temperature check.
Arrangements are under the direction of Hall-Taylor Funeral Home of Shelbyville and online condolences may be expressed at http://www.halltaylorfuneralhomes.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sentinel-News from Jul. 28 to Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hall-Taylor Funeral Home
1185 Main Street
Shelbyville, KY 40065
502-633-1655
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved