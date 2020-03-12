Clarence Salyer

Service Information
LeCompte-Johnson-Taylor Funeral Home
1725 Louisville Road
Frankfort, KY
40601
(502)-223-5858
Celebration of Life
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
6:00 PM
Graefenburg Baptist Church
11288 Frankfort Road
Waddy, KY
Obituary
Clarence E. Salyer, 86, died Sunday February 16, at Frankfort Regional Medical Center. A Celebration of Life service will be conducted 6 pm Monday, March 16, at Graefenburg Baptist Church by Rev. Philip Meade.

Born in Hager Hill, Johnson County, Kentucky, he worked as an Administrator for the KY Department of Education and served in the United States Air Force in Korea.

Clarence was a member of Graefenburg Baptist Church, serving as deacon and men's bible class teacher. He was a member of the KY Retired Teachers Association, KY Association of Pupil Personnel and Clearcreek Writers.

He was the son of the late, Frances May and Clarence Wiley Salyer, and was preceded in death by his brother Darnell Salyer and nephew David Salyer.

He is survived by his wife Ruth G. Salyer and will be lovingly remembered by his daughter Karen Salyer McElmurray (John Johns), Catonsville, MD, nephew Christopher Salyer (Trisha), Lexington, KY and grandchild Andrew Cox.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Graefenburg Baptist Church, Steeple Fund, 11288 Frankfort Road, Waddy, KY 40076. You may share memories and leave condolences at www.ljtfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Sentinel-News from Mar. 11 to Mar. 13, 2020
