Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Claudean Jones. View Sign

Claudean (Leach) Jones, age 82 of Shelbyville, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019. She was the daughter of the late James Claude and Belvie (Baize) Leach.



Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Stanley E. Jones; son, Paul A. Jones; sister, Doris Jean Parks; and brothers, Floyd and Larry Leach.



She is survived by her daughter Rhonda (Joe) Crist of Louisville; sons James Stanley (Tena) Jones of Evansville, IN, and Danny Lee Jones (Cheryl) of Bedford.



Visitation is 5-8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019 at Prewitt New Castle Funeral Home. Interment is in New Castle Cemetery.



The funeral service is 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 22, 2019 at Prewitt New Castle Funeral Home, and will be officiated by Rev. Nathan Davenport.

