Claudette Higgins
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Claudette's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Claudette (Smith) Higgins, 85, of Eminence passed away Friday, June 26, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Albert and Mary Frances (Fisher) Smith, Sr. and was preceded in death by a sister, Peggy Jo Hite and a brother, Albert Smith, Jr.

She is survived by her husband, Roy James Higgins of Eminence; daughters Sheila Burks (David) of Jeffersontown and Barbara Moore (Ronnie) of Eminence; son Andre Hayden (Peggy) of LaGrange; and brother John L. Harris (Sonda) of Louisville.

Funeral services are 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at Prewitt New Castle Funeral Home, officiated by Rev. Charles Duncan, Jr. and Rev. Robert Fields, assisted by Sister Doris Harris.

Visitation is 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at Prewitt New Castle Funeral Home.

Burial will be in Eminence Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be given to First Baptist Church, Eminence.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sentinel-News from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Prewitt Funeral Home Inc
425 N Main St
New Castle, KY 40050
(502) 845-2917
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved