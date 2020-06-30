Claudette Higgins

Claudette (Smith) Higgins, 85, of Eminence passed away Friday, June 26, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Albert and Mary Frances (Fisher) Smith, Sr. and was preceded in death by a sister, Peggy Jo Hite and a brother, Albert Smith, Jr.



She is survived by her husband, Roy James Higgins of Eminence; daughters Sheila Burks (David) of Jeffersontown and Barbara Moore (Ronnie) of Eminence; son Andre Hayden (Peggy) of LaGrange; and brother John L. Harris (Sonda) of Louisville.



Funeral services are 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at Prewitt New Castle Funeral Home, officiated by Rev. Charles Duncan, Jr. and Rev. Robert Fields, assisted by Sister Doris Harris.



Visitation is 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at Prewitt New Castle Funeral Home.



Burial will be in Eminence Cemetery.



Memorial contributions may be given to First Baptist Church, Eminence.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store