Clayton Michael Paul Bono, 25, of Cox's Creek, formerly of Shelbyville died Feb. 27, 2019 in Louisville in a workplace accident.
He is survived by his parents, Peter and Vicki Bono, San Antonio; his grandparents, Lois and Floyd Eaton, Farmington, Mo.; and his daughter, EllieMae Grace Bono.
Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at Holy Cross Lutheran Church with Pastor Andrew Guagenti officiating. Visitation was March 5 at the Shannon Funeral Home. Burial will be in Grove Hill Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 181 Old Seven Mile Pike, Shelbyville, KY 40065.
Published in The Sentinel-News from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2019