Clint S. Kimbrough, 60, passed away suddenly Sunday, November 1, 2020 from a massive heart attack at his family farm where he lived and loved pursuing his life work of being a farmer. He was born April 10, 1960 in Auburn, Alabama, where his father, Dr. Jack Kimbrough, was studying to be a veterinarian.

He was the son of Dr. Jack and Liz Kimbrough. He is survived by his wife of 20 years, Carol of Shelbyville; his mother, Liz Kimbrough of Shelbyville; his sister, Beth Summers (Stephen) of Shelbyville; his uncle, Jerry Kimbrough (Darlene) of Cynthiana; his aunts, Jill Kimbrough of Lexington and Joyce Feix of Georgetown; and his stepchildren, Brianna and Kenny Harrod, both of Shelbyville.

Clint was preceded in death by his father, Dr. Jack Kimbrough; and his aunt, Judy Kimbrough.

His love of farm life, hunting, and fishing was his happy, peaceful place.

According to his wishes, he will be cremated. Visitation will be held Saturday, November 8, 2020 from 1:00-3:00 p.m. at the Shannon Funeral Home.

