Clinton Boone Smith, 36, passed away on Aug. 18, 2020 in Frankfort.

He was preceded in death by his father, James M. Smith.

He is survived by his mother, Sabra Martin Abell of Shelby County; and his sister, Brandi June Smith of Bardstown.

Funeral arrangements are pending at Shannon Funeral Home.

