SHELBYVILLE- Clydia Oleen Alvey, 79, died Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019.
Born in Grayson County, she was the daughter of the late William Alvie and Clara Fenwick Jaggers, and the widow of Charles Franklin "Pete" Alvey.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her brothers, James Jaggers and Doyal Jaggers and her sister, Audrey Lasley.
She is survived by her son, Tim Alvey (Leah Ann) of Shelbyville; her daughter, Terressia Masden (Charles Edward, Sr.) of Louisville; and her brother, Laymon Jaggers of Leitchfield.
Funeral services will be noon Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, at Hall-Taylor Funeral Home of Shelbyville with the Rev. Dave Charlton officiating. Interment will be in Grove Hill Cemetery. Visitation is 1 to 8 p.m., Wednesday, at the Hall-Taylor Funeral Home of Shelbyville.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the , 6100 Dutchman's Lane, Suite 401, Louisville 40205. Arrangements are entrusted to Hall-Taylor Funeral Home of Shelbyville and online condolences may be expressed at www.halltaylorfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Sentinel-News from Aug. 6 to Aug. 7, 2019