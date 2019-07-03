Connie Benningfield

Service Information
McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home
111 Bardstown Road
Mount Washington, KY
40047
(502)-538-4228
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 7, 2019
5:30 PM - 6:00 PM
Memorial service
Sunday, Jul. 7, 2019
6:00 PM
Obituary
Connie Gay Benningfield, 67, of Shelbyville, returned to the Lord on Tuesday, July 2, 2019.

She was a native of Campbellsville, a retired computer programmer for the State of Kentucky, and a member of First Baptist Church of Shelbyville.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Mardell Ford Benningfield.

Connie is survived by her loving family; and her dear friend, Frances Pulliam.

A memorial service will be held 6 p.m. Sunday at McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home. Friends may visit after 5:30 p.m. Sunday until time of service.

Memorial gifts are suggested to .
Published in The Sentinel-News from July 3 to July 10, 2019
