Connie Sue Harrison, 72 of Shelbyville passed away Friday Feb. 15, 2020 in Louisville.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Oscar Harrison.
She is survived by her daughters, Beverly Morgan and Susan Ivey both of Shelbyville; stepson, Ricky Harrison of Shelbyville; stepdaughter, Penny Holt of Louisville; and her sisters, Brenda Hatchell and Paula Bowles both of Frankfort.
Funeral Service and visitation were Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020 at the Shannon Funeral Home with David Troutwine officiating.
Expressions of Sympathy: AWAKE Ministries 701 Washington Street Shelbyville, KY 40065 or the Women's Renaissance Center 108 Stonecrest Road Suite # 108 Shelbyville, KY 40065.
Published in The Sentinel-News from Feb. 17 to Feb. 19, 2020