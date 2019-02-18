Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Corey Reed, 44, died Thursday, February 14 in Lexington. He was a native of Shelby County and had previously worked as a certified nursing assistant. He was a member of the Bethel A.M.E Church in Shelbyville. He was considered a very good athlete and was a huge sports fan, especially of the University of Louisville teams.



He was preceded in death by his father, Michael Wayne Reed, Sr.; and his mother, Vanessa Harris. He is survived by his daughter, Mckenzie Reed of Shelbyville; his sons, Kadrick Dempsey of Panama City Beach, FL, William Reed of Lexington, and Korey Reed of Lexington; his sisters, Amanda Harris of Louisville and Nyree Stum of Jeffersonville, IN; his brothers, Montoya Reed of Lexington and Michael Wayne Reed, Jr. of Shelbyville; and his grandson, Kingston Dempsey of Alabama.



Funeral services will be 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at the Bethel A.M.E. Church. Visitation will be 10:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at the church. Burial will be in the Calvary Cemetery.



Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Bethel A.M.E. Church Building Fund.



Shannon Funeral Service is in charge of arrangements.

Corey Reed, 44, died Thursday, February 14 in Lexington. He was a native of Shelby County and had previously worked as a certified nursing assistant. He was a member of the Bethel A.M.E Church in Shelbyville. He was considered a very good athlete and was a huge sports fan, especially of the University of Louisville teams.He was preceded in death by his father, Michael Wayne Reed, Sr.; and his mother, Vanessa Harris. He is survived by his daughter, Mckenzie Reed of Shelbyville; his sons, Kadrick Dempsey of Panama City Beach, FL, William Reed of Lexington, and Korey Reed of Lexington; his sisters, Amanda Harris of Louisville and Nyree Stum of Jeffersonville, IN; his brothers, Montoya Reed of Lexington and Michael Wayne Reed, Jr. of Shelbyville; and his grandson, Kingston Dempsey of Alabama.Funeral services will be 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at the Bethel A.M.E. Church. Visitation will be 10:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at the church. Burial will be in the Calvary Cemetery.Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Bethel A.M.E. Church Building Fund.Shannon Funeral Service is in charge of arrangements. Funeral Home Shannon Funeral Service - Shelbyville

1124 Main St.

Shelbyville , KY 40065

502-633-1266 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Sentinel-News from Feb. 18 to Feb. 20, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Sentinel-News Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close