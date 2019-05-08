Corine Nelson Shouse, 86, of Shelbyville, died Thursday, the May 2, 2019, at her residence.
Born in Shelby County, she was the daughter of the late William Leslie and Anna Mae Hull Nelson.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Arthur Curtis Shields Shouse, her son, Clyde McClain, and her sisters Yvonne D. West and Virginia Brooks.
Funeral services were Monday at the Hall-Taylor Funeral Home of Shelbyville, with Rev. Jesse Baxter officiating.
Interment is in the Grove Hill Cemetery in Shelbyville.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of memorial contributions to Hosparus, 3532 Eprhraim McDowell Drive, Louisville, Kentucky 40205. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hall-Taylor Funeral Home and online condolences may be expressed at www.halltaylorfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Sentinel-News on May 8, 2019