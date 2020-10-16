Crandell Lee Slone, Sr., 81, of Shelbyville passed away Sunday, October 11, 2020 in Louisville.

He was a member of the Church of God at Outer Loop in Louisville. He was a retired Kentucky State Trooper, retired from Kentucky State Police Drivers Testing, postal worker and veteran of the U. S. Army. In 1997 he was President of the Kentucky State Police Retirement Association. He enjoyed playing golf, hunting, frog gigging and watching University of Kentucky sports. He loved his grandchildren and playing with his great grandson.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Miles and Knova Adkins Slone, his brothers, Van Ray and Dan Slone and his sisters, Lula Newsome and Shelby Jean Rowe.

He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Wanda Slone of Shelbyville; his son, Crandell Lee Slone, Jr. of Shelbyville; his grandsons, Crandell Lee Slone, III of Shelbyville; Coty Lee Slone of Louisville; Jacob Lee Slone of New Boston, MI; his great granddaughter, Piper Slone of Ohio; his great grandson, Crandell Lee Slone IV of Shelbyville; his sister, Loretta McKinney (Mickey) of Martin, KY and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.

Funeral services will be 1:00 P.M. Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at the Shannon Funeral Home with Rev. Robert Baker officiating. Visitation will be 2-6 p.m. Sunday, October 18th and 4-8 p.m. Monday, October 19th at the funeral home. Burial will be in Grove Hill Cemetery.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to charity of donor's choice.

