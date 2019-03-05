Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Curtis Waters. View Sign

Curtis Allen Waters, 54, of Simpsonville died Monday, March 4, 2019 in Louisville.



He was a member of Fisherville Baptist Church and Finchville Ruritan Club.



Curtis was a rural mail carrier for United States Post Office. He was a veteran of the US Army. He coached UPWARDS, park leagues, soccer and softball and he loved working with kids.



He is survived by his wife of 31 years, Rebecca Waters, Simpsonville; his daughters, Samantha Waters, Simpsonville; Jessica Patton (David), Shelbyville; his sons, Christopher Waters and Phillip Waters, both of Simpsonville; 2 grandchildren, Rory & Emma Patton, Shelbyville; his parents, Harold & Ruth Waters, Tallmadge, OH; his brother, Craig Waters, Tallmadge, OH; his sisters, Kari Frazier, Norton, OH; Cathy Mullett (Ron), Tallmadge, OH; Cindy Novelli (Phil), Cuyahoga Falls, OH; and his mother & father in law, Harvey & Dorothy Smith, Shelbyville.



Funeral services will be 10:00 A.M. Saturday, March 9, 2019 at the Shannon Funeral Home with Rev. Jeff McCarty officiating. Visitation will be 4-8 P.M. Friday, March 8th at the funeral home.

