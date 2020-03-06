Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dan Douglas. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

65 years after arriving in this world, Dan E. Douglas, of Sylvania, OH, formally of Shelbyville, joined his parents, Fred & Betty Douglas, in Heaven on February 24th, 2020.



He is survived by his four children which were the air that he breathed, Kacey, Lindsay, Ryan, & Sydney Douglas all of Sylvania, his best friend & Former wife Shelly, his two sisters, Beverley Purvis & Faye Douglas, both of Shelbyville.



Dan was born on October 28th,1954 in Louisville, KY. His Mom & Dad moved him to Shelbyville at age one. He spent his youth playing little league baseball, As a Boy Scout, & managed his 2 paper routes, daily delivering The Louisville Times to many Shelbyville residents. Dan graduated from Shelbyville High School and quickly rose through the ranks of the Aircoa Corporation, which operated many hotels.He received many prestigious awards throughout his lifelong path in hotel management. His career took him across the country to California, Oregon, Nevada, Tn, & back, before settling in Sylvania, OH with former wife Shelly & their children.



Dan would rather be remembered above all as a wonderful Father, son, brother, cousin & friend and that of a Mason. A spiritual man, he spoke to his Lord daily while devoting himself to loving life & insisting that we all love one another. No one loved life more than him. He genuinely loved waking up every morning, excited for what the day would bring.



His favorite time of year was just beginning with Spring Training, a new year to cheer on his beloved Dodgers! The sport will never be the same for those who loved Dan. Those who knew him, know there will never be another like him.



Two services were held, Sunday, March 1st in Toledo Ohio, at the Hope United Methodist Church., with a visitation on Saturday, Feb 29th, from 2pm-5pm.



The Local service will be held Thursday, March 12th, at 1:00pm at the Centenary United Methodist Church, 5th St., Shelbyville, Ky, with burial to follow at Floydsburg Cemetery.

