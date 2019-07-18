Daniel Lowden

  • "Rest in peace wasn't only a brother but also one of my best..."
    - Richard Lowden
  • "I remember most about Dan was his sense of humor. He loved..."
    - Walter Mundy
McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home
111 Bardstown Road
Mount Washington, KY
40047
(502)-538-4228
Daniel Edward Lowden, 75, of Louisville, passed away on Monday, July 15, 2019.

He was a retired employee of Ford Motor Company, where he worked for 33 years, and an avid golfer.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Oakley Russell and Marian Huff Lowden; a brother, Darrell Lowden; and sister, Darlene Waters.

Daniel is survived by his wife of 57 years, Virginia Wood Lowden; Two children, Denise Laferty (Daryl) and Dwight (Tammy) Lowden; One sister, Diane Lowden; three brothers, David (Rixie), Richard "Dickie" (Susie), Dennis (Elsie) Lowden; two half brothers, Russell and Michael Lowden; Along with three grandchildren, Keith Laferty (Kasey), Tiffany and Steven Lowden.

Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Thursday at McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home, Mt. Washington. Friends may visit from 2 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and after 12 p.m. Thursday.
