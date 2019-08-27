Daniel "Tommy" Newton, 67, of Waddy passed away on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019 at his residence.
He was preceded in death by his son, Jason Newton.
He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Sue Newton of Waddy; children, Tammy Newton Brewer (Ron) of Hebron, Tommy Newton (Lani) of Waddy, and Suebeth Chesser (Tyler) of Waddy; brother, Bobby Newton of Waddy; and sister, Janice Hill of Waddy.
Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019 at the Shannon Funeral Home. Visitation is 10 a.m. till time of service at the funeral home. Burial will be at Moffett Cemetery in Waddy.
Published in The Sentinel-News from Aug. 27 to Aug. 28, 2019