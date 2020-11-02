1/1
Danny Moffett
Danny R. Moffett, 72, of Shelbyville, died Friday, October 30, 2020 in Louisville. He was a native of Shelby County and was retired as a delivery person with UPS. He was an Army veteran of the Vietnam War. In 1971, he was one the founding members of the Shelby County Volunteer Fire Department where he had served as a chairman of the board. He was also a member of the Solomon Masonic Lodge #5 and the Shelbyville VFW Post 1179.
He is survived by his wife, Genie Moffett of Shelbyville; his daughters, Beth Simmons (Ron) of Cropper and Amy Bevars (Corry) of Shelbyville; his grandchildren, Emily Simmons of Cropper, Hunter Simmons of Cropper, Will Atheron of Shelbyville, Sophia Atherton of Shelbyville, and Sarah Bevars of Shelbyville; and his great grandchildren, Tucker Simmons and Mallie Simmons, both of Cropper.
Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, November 5, 2020 at the Shannon Funeral Home with the Rev. Jesse Baxter, Jeff Ivers, and Mike Yount officiating. Visitation will be 3-8 p.m. Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at the funeral home. A Masonic funeral will be held 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at the funeral home. Burial will be the Grove Hill Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Shelbyville VFW Post 1179 617 Main Street Shelbyville, KY 40065.

Published in The Sentinel-News from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
4
Visitation
03:00 - 08:00 PM
NOV
5
Service
10:30 AM
Shannon Funeral Service - Shelbyville
Funeral services provided by
Shannon Funeral Service - Shelbyville
1124 Main St.
Shelbyville, KY 40065
502-633-1266
