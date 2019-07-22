Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David Allen. View Sign Service Information Morton-Beckley Funeral Directors - Shelbyville 1144-C Main Street Shelbyville , KY 40066-0926 (502)-647-3750 Send Flowers Obituary

David Fulton Allen, Shelbyville, died Friday, July 19, 2019 at Kindred Hospital following a long illness. A native of Shelbyville, he was the son of the late John Allen, Jr. and Rose Amy Covington Allen. He worked for the Kroger Company for many years in Shelbyville, Plainview Village Center, Stoneybrook and Tyler Village as a meat cutter. He retired in 2014 from the Shelby County Road Department, where he was responsible for the signs. He drove a truck for the Pepsi Company for many years, and his career began before graduating high school at Benny Lanners. In his leisure time, he enjoyed grilling and doing for others. He loved traveling and was a collector of coins and cigars. He was an avid UK fan. He accepted Christ at an early age.



In addition to his parents, two brothers, Bernard Frederick Allen and Lindsey Frankins Allen, Sr., preceded him in death.



Survivors include his sister, Janelda A. Dawkins (Rev. Dana A. Dawkins), Shelbyville; four aunts, Sue B. Ellis of Shelbyville, Mentie Frances Thompson and Fannie Rea Covington, both of Lexington and Florence Covington of Milwaukee, WI; three nieces and nephews, Amy L. Allen, Lindsey Allen II and Elisabeth A. Dawkins; four great-nieces and great-nephews, Carlos Wells, Jr., Heaven L. Wells, Jayden Allen and Arianna Allen and his sister-in-law, Vivian C. Allen of Louisville.



Funeral services will be at 1 p.m., Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Bethel A.M.E. Church. Visitation will be 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., Friday at Webb Funeral Home. Rev. Mac A. Pendleton will deliver the eulogy. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery.



