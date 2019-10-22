Guest Book View Sign Service Information Shannon Funeral Service - Shelbyville 1124 Main St. Shelbyville , KY 40065 (502)-633-1266 Visitation 2:00 PM - 8:00 PM Shannon Funeral Service - Shelbyville 1124 Main St. Shelbyville , KY 40065 View Map Prayer Service 7:00 PM Shannon Funeral Service - Shelbyville 1124 Main St. Shelbyville , KY 40065 View Map Funeral Mass 10:00 AM St. Aloysius Catholic Church Pewee Valley , KY View Map Burial Following Services Grove Hill Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary

David Michael Biagi, noted architect and professor at the University of Kentucky, age 60, died of thyroid cancer early Sunday morning, October 20, 2019, surrounded by his wife and children at his home in Todds Point, Kentucky.



A full professor, David was the inaugural director of the School of Architecture at the University of Kentucky's College of Design from 2003-2016, and the Director of Studio Louisville, a COD satellite studio in the Portland neighborhood, from 2017-2018. He earned his bachelor's in architecture at the University of Kentucky in 1982, and master's of architecture in 1987 from The Ohio State University. After graduate school, David worked for several years in New York City at the acclaimed firms of Eisenman Architects and Gwathmey Siegel Architects where he honed his visionary design skills.



In 1996, David was selected for the "40 Under 40" list, named once every ten-years, at the Cooper Hewitt Museum in New York. He was a 16-year member and past president of the Kentucky Board of Architects. David also served on the National Council of Architectural Registration Board as chair of the education committee, as a juror, and a representative. In 2014, he received The Ohio State University, College of Engineering, Knowlton School of Architecture, Distinguished Alumni Award. In 2019, architectural renderings he created digitally while in graduate school were acquired by the Museum of Modern Art in New York.



He worked for many years with his father, J. Quintin Biagi Sr., and brother, J. Quintin Biagi, Jr. at Biagi Architects in Shelbyville.



As an educator for nearly three decades at the University of Kentucky College of Architecture, David positively impacted the lives of thousands of students both professionally and personally. In his role as university administrator his focus was to put his colleagues in a position to succeed while leading with grace, humility, and wisdom.



On March 13, 1999, David married Tricia Barry in Louisville, Kentucky with whom he created his greatest pride and joy â€" their children, Sophia and Leo. Though David was an accomplished architect prior to their births, he discovered an even greater reward in the role of fatherhood. With his wife and children, David shared his appreciation for art, design, travel, athletics, and gourmet cooking (including Saturday morning pancakes).



David was a beloved father, husband, brother, brother-in-law, uncle, cousin, and friend. He saw the best in everyone and showed genuine interest in others with humor and wit. David was a lifelong Roman Catholic and was active in his parish, St. Aloysius Catholic Church, as a member of the facilities committee, a basketball coach, and in capital campaigns. His strong faith was exemplified in how he lived his life â€" a life of inclusion, integrity, and compassion.



David was preceded in death by his parents, James Quintin Biagi, Sr. and Sallyann Carr Biagi of Todds Point. He is survived by his wife, Tricia Barry Biagi, his daughter, Sophia Biagi, and his son Leo Biagi of Todds Point; his brothers Christopher Biagi of Colorado, and Quintin Biagi, Jr. (Sharon) of Shelbyville; his sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, and many nieces and nephews.



Visitation will be 2-8 p.m. Friday, October 25 at Shannon Funeral Home in Shelbyville with a prayer service at 7 p.m. The funeral Mass will be 10 a.m. Saturday, October 26, at St. Aloysius Catholic Church in Pewee Valley, Kentucky with Father Bob Ray officiating with Father John Stoltz as con-celebrant. Burial to follow at Grove Hill Cemetery.



Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Sophia and Leo Biagi Education Fund through Citizens Union Bank,100 Citizens Blvd, Simpsonville, KY 40067.

