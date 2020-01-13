David Gartland, 54, of Mt. Eden passed away Wednesday, Jan1 1, 2020 in Louisville.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Stanley C. and Jo An Sims Gartland.
He is survived by his wife of 23 years, Renea Perry Gartland; sons, Grant Gartland (Meagan); Noah Gartland (Arianna); daughters, Dezire Gartland and Destiny Gartland; and siblings, Denny Gartland, Dean Gartland (Tammy), Dorinda Helm (Eric), Dan Gartland (Helen), Deanna Gagel (Bill), Doreen Brightwell (David), Dale Gartland (Sherrie); Dwayne Gartland (Tomie) and Darvin Gartland.
Funeral services were Jan. 6, 2020 at the Shannon Funeral Home.
Burial was in Grove Hill Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Allen Dennis Memorial Scholarship Fund, c/o Mt. Moriah Baptist Church, 12154 Mt. Eden Road, Waddy, KY 40076.
Published in The Sentinel-News from Jan. 13 to Jan. 15, 2020