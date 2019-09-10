David Jeffrey Pellas 54, of Simpsonville, passed away on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019 in Louisville.
He was a United States Veteran.
He was preceded in death by his father, Richard J. Pellas and brother, Michael C. Pellas.
He was survived by his mother, Sharon Pellas of Simpsonville; his daughter, M. Savanah Pellas of Richmond; and sister Jennifer C. Pellas-Derring (Daniel) of Louisville.
A memorial service will be conducted at a later date. Shannon Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
Published in The Sentinel-News from Sept. 10 to Sept. 11, 2019