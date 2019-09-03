David Lee Perry, 72, of Waddy died Thursday, August 29, 2019 in Louisville.
He was a member of Pigeon Fork Baptist Church. He owned Carrier Concepts since 1989. He loved flying his private plane and loved steel guitars.
He was preceded in death by his parents, David Lee and Virginia Blankenship Perry.
He is survived by his wife of 25 years, Joyce Lay Perry, Waddy; son, Chris Morris (Michelle), Taylorsville; grandson, Dalton Morris, Taylorsville; step granddaughters, Katelin Rucker, Christiana Rucker, both of Louisville; his brother, Charles E. Perry (Tammy), Waddy and his dogs, Sadie and Sissy.
Funeral services will be 3 PM Saturday at the Shannon Funeral Home with Rev. Richard Smith officiating. Visitation will be 12-3 PM Saturday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Grove Hill Cemetery.
Published in The Sentinel-News from Sept. 3 to Sept. 4, 2019