David Rogers

Service Information
Shannon Funeral Service - Shelbyville
1124 Main St.
Shelbyville, KY
40065
(502)-633-1266
David Rogers, 61, of Shelbyville died Thursday, July 11, 2019 at his home in Shelbyville.

David currently owned and operated Shelby Nursery and Garden Center. He had formerly owned and operated Rogers Construction and Rogers Trucking.

He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Barbara Rogers, Shelbyville; his daughter, Melissa Humphrey (Scott), Taylorsville; his son, Matthew Rogers (Sherilee), Shelbyville; his mother, Rosemary King, Shelbyville; his grandchildren, Kaylee, Emma, Ellie, Lindsey, Ivan; several siblings and nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be 2-8 P.M. Sunday, July 14, 2019 at the Shannon Funeral Home.
Published in The Sentinel-News from July 12 to July 17, 2019
